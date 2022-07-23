Focus and Directrix

The focus and directrix are essential components of a parabola that define its geometric properties. The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola where all reflected lines converge, while the directrix is a line perpendicular to the axis of symmetry of the parabola. The distance from any point on the parabola to the focus is equal to the distance from that point to the directrix, which is fundamental for understanding the parabola's shape and orientation.