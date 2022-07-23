Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
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Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
Identify each equation without completing the square.
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x² + 16y² – 18x + 64y – 71 = 0
Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.