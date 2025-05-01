To find the range, solve the equation for \(y\): \(y^2 = 16 \left( \frac{x^2}{9} - 1 \right)\). Since \(y^2 \geq 0\), the range depends on \(x\). For each \(x\) in the domain, \(y\) can take values \(\pm \sqrt{16 \left( \frac{x^2}{9} - 1 \right)}\). Therefore, the range is all real numbers except values between \(-0\) and \(0\) when \(|x| < 3\), so the range is \((-\infty, \infty)\) but with \(y=0\) only at \(x=\pm 3\).