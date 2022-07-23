Textbook Question
Identify each equation without completing the square.
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Identify each equation without completing the square.
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
Identify each equation without completing the square.
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.