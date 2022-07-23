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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 51
Chapter 8, Problem 51

Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation to group the x-terms and y-terms together: \(4x^2 - 8x - 9y^2 - 36y - 68 = 0\).
Identify the coefficients of the squared terms: the coefficient of \(x^2\) is 4 (positive) and the coefficient of \(y^2\) is -9 (negative).
Since the \(x^2\) and \(y^2\) terms have opposite signs, recognize that this is the general form of a hyperbola.
Recall that the standard form of a hyperbola is either \(\frac{(x-h)^2}{a^2} - \frac{(y-k)^2}{b^2} = 1\) or \(\frac{(y-k)^2}{b^2} - \frac{(x-h)^2}{a^2} = 1\), where the squared terms have opposite signs.
Therefore, without completing the square, conclude that the given equation represents a hyperbola.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Identifying Conic Sections from General Quadratic Equations

Conic sections are curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a cone, represented by second-degree equations in x and y. Recognizing the type (circle, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola) involves analyzing the coefficients of x² and y², especially their signs and magnitudes, without necessarily rewriting the equation.
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Geometries from Conic Sections

Discriminant of a Conic Section

The discriminant, given by B² - 4AC for the general quadratic form Ax² + Bxy + Cy² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, helps classify conics. If B=0, as in this problem, the sign of AC determines the conic: AC > 0 indicates ellipse or circle, AC = 0 parabola, and AC < 0 hyperbola.
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Analyzing Coefficients Without Completing the Square

Instead of completing the square, one can identify the conic by examining the coefficients of x² and y² and their signs, along with the linear terms. This approach saves time and avoids algebraic manipulation, relying on the relationship between coefficients to classify the conic.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each equation without completing the square.

9x2+25y254x200y+256=09x^2+25y^2-54x-200y+256=0

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Textbook Question

Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0

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Textbook Question

Identify each equation without completing the square.

y24x4y=0y^2-4x-4y=0

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Textbook Question

Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4x225y232x+164=0 4x^2−25y^2−32x+164=0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range. x29y216=1\(\frac{x^2}{9}\) - \(\frac{y^2}{16}\) = 1

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