Complete the square for each group inside the parentheses: - For \(x^{2} - 4x\), take half of \(-4\) which is \(-2\), square it to get \(4\), and add inside the parentheses. - For \(y^{2} + 2y\), take half of \(2\) which is \(1\), square it to get \(1\), and add inside the parentheses. Remember to balance the equation by adding the equivalent values multiplied by the factored coefficients to the right side.