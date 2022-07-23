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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 3
Chapter 8, Problem 3

Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. Graph of a vertical hyperbola centered at the origin with vertices at (0,2) and (0,-2).b. Graph of a hyperbola centered at (2,0) with branches opening left and right on a coordinate plane.c. Graph of a hyperbola centered off the origin with branches opening left-right on a coordinate grid.d. Graph of a hyperbola centered at (1,0) with vertical branches opening upward and downward.
y2/4−x2/1=1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the standard form of the hyperbola equation. The given equation is \(\frac{y^{2}}{4} - \frac{x^{2}}{1} = 1\), which matches the form \(\frac{y^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\). This indicates a vertical transverse axis.
Determine the values of \(a^{2}\) and \(b^{2}\). From the equation, \(a^{2} = 4\) and \(b^{2} = 1\). Then find \(a\) and \(b\) by taking square roots: \(a = \sqrt{4}\) and \(b = \sqrt{1}\).
Find the vertices of the hyperbola. Since the transverse axis is vertical, the vertices are located at \((0, \pm a)\), which means the vertices are at \((0, \pm \sqrt{4})\).
Calculate the focal distance \(c\) using the relationship \(c^{2} = a^{2} + b^{2}\). Substitute the known values to find \(c^{2} = 4 + 1\) and then find \(c = \sqrt{5}\).
Locate the foci of the hyperbola. Because the transverse axis is vertical, the foci are at \((0, \pm c)\), which means the foci are at \((0, \pm \sqrt{5})\). Use this information to match the equation to the correct graph among options (a)–(d).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

A hyperbola's equation can be written in standard form as either (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1 or (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1. This form helps identify the orientation of the hyperbola (horizontal or vertical) and the values of a² and b², which are essential for finding vertices and foci.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Vertices of a Hyperbola

Vertices are the points where the hyperbola intersects its transverse axis. For the form (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1, the vertices lie along the y-axis at (0, ±a). Knowing a allows you to locate these key points that define the shape and size of the hyperbola.
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Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas

Foci of a Hyperbola

Foci are two fixed points used to define a hyperbola, located along the transverse axis beyond the vertices. Their distance from the center is given by c, where c² = a² + b². Finding the foci helps in graphing and understanding the hyperbola's geometric properties.
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Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas
Related Practice
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