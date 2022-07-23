Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-4,0), (4,0); Vertices: (-5,0) (5,0)
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 3
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = - 4y
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1
Identify the form of the given equation. The equation is , which resembles the standard form of a vertical parabola: .
Compare the given equation to the standard form to find the value of . Here, , so solve for by dividing both sides by 4, giving .
Recall that for a parabola in the form , the vertex is at the origin , the focus is at , and the directrix is the line .
Using the value of , determine the focus: , and the directrix: .
Match the equation to the graph that shows a parabola opening downward (since is negative), with the focus at and the directrix at .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Form of a Parabola
A parabola can be expressed in standard form as either (x - h)^2 = 4p(y - k) for vertical parabolas or (y - k)^2 = 4p(x - h) for horizontal parabolas. This form helps identify the vertex (h, k), the direction the parabola opens, and the distance p from the vertex to the focus and directrix.
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Parabolas as Conic Sections
Focus and Directrix of a Parabola
The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola, and the directrix is a line outside it, both equidistant from any point on the parabola. For the equation x^2 = -4y, the focus lies below the vertex, and the directrix is a horizontal line above it, determined by the value of p.
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Graphing and Matching Parabolas
To match an equation to its graph, analyze the parabola's orientation, vertex, and key features like focus and directrix. Understanding how the sign and magnitude of coefficients affect the parabola's shape and position is essential for correctly identifying the corresponding graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/9 +y2/36= 1
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = 4y
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Textbook Question
Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. b. c. d.
y2/4−x2/1=1
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Textbook Question
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. 9x^2 + 4y^2 - 18x + 8y -23 = 0
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). y^2 = - 4x
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