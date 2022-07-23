Foci of an Ellipse

The foci of an ellipse are two fixed points located along the major axis, which are essential for defining the shape of the ellipse. The distance from the center to each focus is denoted as c, where c² = a² - b². Identifying the foci is important for understanding the ellipse's properties, such as its eccentricity and how it relates to the distance from any point on the ellipse to the foci.