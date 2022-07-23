Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 21
Chapter 8, Problem 21

Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 9x24y2=369x^2−4y^2=36

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation in standard form by dividing both sides by 36: \(\frac{9x^2}{36} - \frac{4y^2}{36} = \frac{36}{36}\), which simplifies to \(\frac{x^2}{4} - \frac{y^2}{9} = 1\).
Identify the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) from the standard form: here, \(a^2 = 4\) and \(b^2 = 9\). Since the \(x^2\) term is positive, the hyperbola opens left and right along the x-axis.
Find the vertices using \(a\): vertices are located at \((\pm a, 0)\), so calculate \(a = \sqrt{4}\) and write the vertices as \((\pm 2, 0)\).
Calculate the foci using \(c\), where \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\). Find \(c = \sqrt{4 + 9}\) and write the foci coordinates as \((\pm c, 0)\).
Write the equations of the asymptotes using the formula \(y = \pm \frac{b}{a} x\). Substitute \(a\) and \(b\) to get \(y = \pm \frac{3}{2} x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

A hyperbola's equation can be written in standard form as (x-h)^2/a^2 - (y-k)^2/b^2 = 1 or (y-k)^2/a^2 - (x-h)^2/b^2 = 1. This form helps identify the center (h, k), the orientation (horizontal or vertical), and the values of a and b, which are essential for graphing and finding key features like vertices and asymptotes.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Vertices and Foci of a Hyperbola

Vertices are points on the hyperbola closest to the center, located a units from the center along the transverse axis. Foci lie further out, at a distance c from the center, where c^2 = a^2 + b^2. Knowing vertices and foci helps in accurately sketching the hyperbola and understanding its shape.
Recommended video:
5:22
Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas

Equations of Asymptotes for a Hyperbola

Asymptotes are lines that the hyperbola approaches but never touches. For a hyperbola centered at (h, k), the asymptotes have equations y - k = ±(b/a)(x - h) for horizontal transverse axis, or y - k = ±(a/b)(x - h) for vertical transverse axis. These lines guide the shape and direction of the hyperbola's branches.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y2−x2=1

771
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.

957
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 5, 0); Directrix: x = 5

796
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, 15); Directrix: y = - 15

736
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.

1005
views
Textbook Question

Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 9y225x2=2259y^2−25x^2=225

814
views