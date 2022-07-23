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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 19
Chapter 8, Problem 19

Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y2−x2=1

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Rewrite the given equation in the standard form of a hyperbola. The equation is \(4y^2 - x^2 = 1\). Divide both sides by 1 to isolate the right side, then express it as \(\frac{y^2}{\frac{1}{4}} - \frac{x^2}{1} = 1\).
Identify the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) from the standard form \(\frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1\). Here, \(a^2 = \frac{1}{4}\) and \(b^2 = 1\).
Determine the orientation of the hyperbola. Since the \(y^2\) term is positive and comes first, the hyperbola opens vertically (up and down). The center is at the origin \((0,0)\) because there are no \(x\) or \(y\) shifts.
Find the coordinates of the vertices using \(a\). The vertices are located at \((0, \pm a)\), so calculate \(a = \sqrt{\frac{1}{4}}\) and write the vertices as \((0, \pm a)\).
Find the foci using \(c\), where \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\). Calculate \(c = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2}\), then write the foci coordinates as \((0, \pm c)\). Next, find the equations of the asymptotes, which for a vertical hyperbola are \(y = \pm \frac{a}{b} x\). Substitute the values of \(a\) and \(b\) to write the asymptote equations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

A hyperbola's equation can be written in standard form as either (x^2/a^2) - (y^2/b^2) = 1 or (y^2/a^2) - (x^2/b^2) = 1. This form helps identify the orientation (horizontal or vertical) of the hyperbola, the lengths of its axes, and the location of its vertices and center.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Vertices and Foci of a Hyperbola

Vertices are points where the hyperbola intersects its transverse axis, located a distance 'a' from the center. Foci are points inside each branch, found using c^2 = a^2 + b^2, where c is the distance from the center to each focus. These points are essential for graphing and understanding the hyperbola's shape.
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Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas

Equations of Asymptotes

Asymptotes are lines that the hyperbola approaches but never touches. For a hyperbola centered at the origin, the asymptotes have equations y = ±(a/b)x or y = ±(b/a)x depending on orientation. They guide the shape of the hyperbola and are crucial for accurate graphing.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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