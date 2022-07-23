Standard Form of an Ellipse

The standard form of an ellipse equation depends on the orientation of its major axis. For a horizontal major axis, the equation is (x^2/a^2) + (y^2/b^2) = 1, where 'a' is the semi-major axis and 'b' is the semi-minor axis. For a vertical major axis, the roles of 'a' and 'b' switch accordingly.