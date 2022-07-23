Textbook Question
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y2−x2=1
771
views
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y2−x2=1
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, 15); Directrix: y = - 15
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 7x² = 35-5y²