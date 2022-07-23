Find the vertex of the parabola, which lies exactly halfway between the focus and the directrix. Calculate the midpoint of the x-coordinates of the focus and directrix: \(x_v = \frac{-5 + 5}{2} = 0\). The y-coordinate of the vertex is the same as the focus's y-coordinate, so \(y_v = 0\). Thus, the vertex is at \((0, 0)\).