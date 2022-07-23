Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
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Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0,-4), (0,4); Vertices: (0, -2), (0,2)
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. ((x-2)^2)/25 - ((y+3)^2)/16 = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, 15); Directrix: y = - 15
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Vertex: (2, - 3); Focus: (2, - 5)
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.