Foci and Vertices

In a hyperbola, the foci are two fixed points located along the transverse axis, which is the line segment that connects the vertices. The vertices are the points where the hyperbola intersects its transverse axis. The distance between the center and each vertex is denoted as 'a', while the distance from the center to each focus is 'c'. The relationship between 'a', 'b' (the distance to the co-vertices), and 'c' is given by the equation c² = a² + b².