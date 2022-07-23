Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
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Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0,-4), (0,4); Vertices: (0, -2), (0,2)
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. ((x-2)^2)/25 - ((y+3)^2)/16 = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, - 25); Directrix: y = 25
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Vertex: (2, - 3); Focus: (2, - 5)
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.