Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 8; length of minor axis = 4; center: (0, 0)
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+4)2/9−(y+3)2/16=1
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis vertical with length 10; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-2, 3)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.