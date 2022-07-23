Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)2 = 4(x - 1)
a. b. c. d.
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Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)2 = 4(x - 1)
a. b. c. d.
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 3, 4); Directrix: y = 2
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 8; length of minor axis = 4; center: (0, 0)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. 4x^2 - 9y^2 - 8x + 12y - 144 = 0
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.