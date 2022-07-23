Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x + 1)2 = - 8(y + 1)
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Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x + 1)2 = - 8(y + 1)
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y-2)^2 = -16x
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x - 2)2 = 8(y - 1)
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+3)2/25−y2/16=1
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (y+2)2/4−(x−1)2/16=1