Complete the square for both \(x\) and \(y\) terms inside the parentheses: - For \(x^2 + 4x\), take half of 4 (which is 2), square it (4), and add and subtract inside the parentheses. - For \(y^2 + 2y\), take half of 2 (which is 1), square it (1), and add and subtract inside the parentheses.