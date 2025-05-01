Complete the square for each group inside the parentheses: - For \(x^{2} - 4x\), take half of \(-4\) which is \(-2\), square it to get \(4\), so add and subtract \(4\) inside the parentheses. - For \(y^{2} - 6y\), take half of \(-6\) which is \(-3\), square it to get \(9\), so add and subtract \(9\) inside the parentheses.