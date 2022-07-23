Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1
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Key Concepts
Standard Form of an Ellipse
Determining the Orientation of the Ellipse
Finding the Foci of an Ellipse
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 + 6x - 4y + 1 = 0
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.