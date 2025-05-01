Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 43
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(x^2 - y^2 - 2x - 4y - 4 = 0\).
Group the \(x\) terms and \(y\) terms together: \((x^2 - 2x) - (y^2 + 4y) = 4\) (move the constant to the right side).
Complete the square for the \(x\) terms: take half of \(-2\), which is \(-1\), square it to get \(1\), and add it inside the parentheses. Do the same for the \(y\) terms: half of \(4\) is \(2\), square it to get \(4\), and add it inside the parentheses. Remember to balance the equation by adding these values to the right side as well.
Rewrite the equation with completed squares: \((x^2 - 2x + 1) - (y^2 + 4y + 4) = 4 + 1 - 4\).
Express the perfect square trinomials as binomials squared: \((x - 1)^2 - (y + 2)^2 = \text{(simplified right side)}\). This is the standard form of a hyperbola. From here, identify the center, vertices, foci, and write the equations of the asymptotes based on the standard form.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to rewrite quadratic expressions in the form (x - h)² or (y - k)² by adding and subtracting terms. This technique helps convert the given equation into a recognizable conic section form, making it easier to analyze and graph.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Standard Form of a Hyperbola
The standard form of a hyperbola is (x - h)²/a² - (y - k)²/b² = 1 or its vertical counterpart. Writing the equation in this form reveals the center (h, k), the orientation, and the values of a and b, which are essential for graphing and understanding the hyperbola's shape.
Recommended video:
Foci and Asymptotes of a Hyperbola
The foci are two fixed points that define the hyperbola, located along the transverse axis at a distance c from the center, where c² = a² + b². Asymptotes are lines that the hyperbola approaches but never touches, with slopes ±b/a or ±a/b depending on orientation, guiding the graph's shape.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
794
views
Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 - 2x - 4y + 9 =0
849
views
Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. y2 - 2y + 12x - 35 = 0
945
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
31
views
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0,-11); Directrix: y=11
1714
views
Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1
837
views