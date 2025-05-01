Complete the square for the \(x\) terms: take half of \(-2\), which is \(-1\), square it to get \(1\), and add it inside the parentheses. Do the same for the \(y\) terms: half of \(4\) is \(2\), square it to get \(4\), and add it inside the parentheses. Remember to balance the equation by adding these values to the right side as well.