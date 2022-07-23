Identify each equation without completing the square.
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 49
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
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Rewrite the given equation to group the terms involving \( y \) together and isolate the \( x \) terms: \( y^2 + 2y - 4x + 21 = 0 \).
Move the \( x \) terms and constant to the other side to focus on the \( y \) terms: \( y^2 + 2y = 4x - 21 \).
Recognize that the equation is quadratic in \( y \) and linear in \( x \), which suggests it might represent a parabola that opens horizontally.
Recall the standard form of a parabola that opens left or right is \( (y - k)^2 = 4p(x - h) \), where \( (h, k) \) is the vertex.
Based on the structure and terms, identify the conic as a parabola without completing the square.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Identifying Conic Sections
Conic sections are curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a cone, including circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. Each conic has a standard form equation involving x and y variables. Recognizing the type of conic from its general equation is essential before further manipulation.
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General Form of Conic Equations
The general form of a conic equation is Ax^2 + Bxy + Cy^2 + Dx + Ey + F = 0. By analyzing the coefficients, especially those of x^2 and y^2, one can determine the conic type. For example, if only one variable is squared, the conic is a parabola.
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Completing the Square (Conceptual Understanding)
Completing the square is a method to rewrite quadratic expressions in a form that reveals the conic's center and shape. Although the question asks to identify the conic without completing the square, understanding this process helps in recognizing the conic type from the equation's structure.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
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