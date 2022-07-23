Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
In Exercises 57–62, use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function?
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Key Concepts
Vertex Form of a Parabola
Direction of Opening of a Parabola
Domain and Range of Relations and Functions
Use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? y2 + 6y - x + 5 = 0
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 36x2 +9y2 - 216x = 0
In Exercises 57–62, use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function?
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.