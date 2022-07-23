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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 90
Chapter 9, Problem 90

A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 3 or greater than 4.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. A standard die has six faces numbered 1 through 6. We need to find the probability of rolling a number less than 3 or greater than 4.
Step 2: Identify the numbers that satisfy the condition 'less than 3'. These are the numbers 1 and 2.
Step 3: Identify the numbers that satisfy the condition 'greater than 4'. These are the numbers 5 and 6.
Step 4: Combine the two sets of numbers (less than 3 and greater than 4). The numbers satisfying either condition are 1, 2, 5, and 6.
Step 5: Calculate the probability. Since there are 4 favorable outcomes (1, 2, 5, 6) out of 6 possible outcomes (1 through 6), the probability is the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes: \( \frac{4}{6} \). Simplify the fraction if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability

Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of rolling a specific outcome on a die. The probability of an event can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.
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Sample Space

The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For a single roll of a standard six-sided die, the sample space consists of the numbers {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the context for determining favorable outcomes.
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Compound Events

Compound events involve the combination of two or more simple events. In this question, we are interested in the event of rolling a number less than 3 (which includes 1 and 2) or greater than 4 (which includes 5 and 6). To find the probability of compound events, we can use the addition rule, ensuring that we account for any overlapping outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?

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Textbook Question

Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3

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Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use the formula an = a₁3(n-1) to find the seventh term of the sequence 11, 33, 99, 297,...

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Textbook Question

Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3

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Textbook Question

You are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability of getting an ace or a king.

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Textbook Question

A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 5.

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