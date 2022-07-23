Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 89
Chapter 9, Problem 89

Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: \( n = 20 \) and \( r = 3 \).
Recall the formula to evaluate: \( \frac{n!}{(n-r)!} \). This expression represents the number of permutations of \( n \) items taken \( r \) at a time.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \frac{20!}{(20-3)!} = \frac{20!}{17!} \).
Expand the factorial expressions to simplify the fraction. Since \( 20! = 20 \times 19 \times 18 \times 17! \), the \( 17! \) terms cancel out, leaving \( 20 \times 19 \times 18 \).
Multiply the remaining terms \( 20 \times 19 \times 18 \) to find the value of the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorial Notation

Factorial, denoted by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. It is commonly used in permutations and combinations to count arrangements.
Recommended video:
5:22
Factorials

Permutation Formula

The expression n!/(n-r)! calculates the number of permutations of r objects chosen from n distinct objects. It counts the ordered arrangements and is essential for problems involving selection and ordering.
Recommended video:
7:11
Introduction to Permutations

Substitution and Simplification

To evaluate n!/(n-r)!, substitute the given values for n and r, then simplify by canceling common factorial terms. This reduces the calculation to a product of consecutive integers, making it easier to compute.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?

824
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use the formula an = a₁3(n-1) to find the seventh term of the sequence 11, 33, 99, 297,...

785
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence 1, −2, 4, −8, 16, ………. Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?

804
views
Textbook Question

A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 3 or greater than 4.

556
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3

533
views
Textbook Question

A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 5.

716
views