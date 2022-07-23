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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 90
Chapter 9, Problem 90

Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3

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Recognize that the expression given, \( \frac{n!}{(n-r)!r!} \), is the formula for combinations, often written as \( \binom{n}{r} \), which calculates the number of ways to choose \( r \) objects from \( n \) without regard to order.
Substitute the given values \( n = 8 \) and \( r = 3 \) into the formula to get \( \frac{8!}{(8-3)! \times 3!} \).
Simplify the factorial in the denominator: \( (8-3)! = 5! \), so the expression becomes \( \frac{8!}{5! \times 3!} \).
Write out the factorials explicitly or use the property that \( \frac{8!}{5!} = 8 \times 7 \times 6 \) to simplify the numerator and denominator before multiplying by \( 3! \).
Calculate \( 3! = 3 \times 2 \times 1 \), then divide the product from the numerator by this value to find the final simplified result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorials

A factorial, denoted by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in permutations and combinations, representing the number of ways to arrange or select items.
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Combinations Formula

The expression n! / [(n - r)! r!] calculates combinations, representing the number of ways to choose r items from n without regard to order. It is read as 'n choose r' and is essential in probability and counting problems.
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Substitution and Simplification

To evaluate the combination formula for specific values, substitute n and r into the formula and simplify step-by-step. This involves calculating factorials and reducing the expression to find the numerical result.
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