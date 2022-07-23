Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3

Textbook Question
Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3
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Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3
Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use the formula an = a₁3(n-1) to find the seventh term of the sequence 11, 33, 99, 297,...
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