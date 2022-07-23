Textbook Question
Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3
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Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3
A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 3 or greater than 4.
Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3
How many four-digit odd numbers less than 6000 can be formed using the digits 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9?
Retaining the Concepts. Solve and determine whether 8(x - 3) + 4 = 8x - 21 is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation.
You are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability of getting an ace or a king.