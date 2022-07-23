Textbook Question
Find each indicated sum.
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Find each indicated sum.
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y3 − 1)20
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 + 1/3 + 1/9 + 1/27 + ...
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 6) when a(sub 1) = 16, r = 1/2
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a5 when a1 = -3, r = 2