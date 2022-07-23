Textbook Question
Find each indicated sum.
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Find each indicated sum.
Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a(sub n) to find a(sub 8), the eighth term of the sequence. 1, 2, 4, 8, ...
Find the sum of the first 50 terms of the arithmetic sequence: -10, -6, -2, 2,....
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y3 − 1)20
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a5 when a1 = -3, r = 2