Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 37
Chapter 9, Problem 37

Find each indicated sum. i=5911\(\sum\)_{i=5}^{9} 11

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the summation notation given: \(\sum_{i=5}^{9} 11\). This means you need to add the constant value 11 for each integer value of \(i\) starting from 5 up to 9.
Determine how many terms are in the sum. Since \(i\) goes from 5 to 9, count the integers: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. There are 5 terms in total.
Since the term being summed is a constant (11), the sum can be calculated by multiplying the constant by the number of terms. So, the sum is \(11 \times 5\).
Write the expression for the sum explicitly: \(\sum_{i=5}^{9} 11 = 11 + 11 + 11 + 11 + 11 = 11 \times 5\).
To find the final sum, multiply 11 by 5. This will give you the total sum of the series.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)

Summation notation uses the Greek letter sigma (Σ) to represent the sum of a sequence of terms. The expression specifies the index of summation, its starting and ending values, and the general term to be added. Understanding this notation is essential to correctly interpret and evaluate sums.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Evaluating Constant Sums

When the term inside the summation is a constant, the sum equals the constant multiplied by the number of terms. For example, summing a constant 'c' from i = m to n results in c × (n - m + 1). This simplifies calculations without adding the constant repeatedly.
Recommended video:
5:14
Evaluate Logarithms

Index of Summation and Limits

The index of summation (usually i) runs from the lower limit to the upper limit, inclusive. Correctly identifying these limits is crucial to determine how many terms are summed and to avoid errors in the total sum calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.

1200
views
Textbook Question

Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a(sub n) to find a(sub 8), the eighth term of the sequence. 1, 2, 4, 8, ...

942
views
Textbook Question

Find the sum of the first 50 terms of the arithmetic sequence: -10, -6, -2, 2,....

1132
views
Textbook Question

Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 3 + 3/4 + 3/42 + 3/43 + ...

862
views
Textbook Question

Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y3 − 1)20

568
views
Textbook Question

Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 + 1/3 + 1/9 + 1/27 + ...

1250
views