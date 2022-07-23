Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 49
Chapter 9, Problem 49

Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1/2+2/3+3/4+⋯+ 14/(14+1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the pattern in the sum: each term has the form \( \frac{i}{i+1} \), where \( i \) starts at 1 and increases by 1 for each term.
Determine the number of terms in the sum. Since the last term is \( \frac{14}{14+1} \), the index \( i \) goes from 1 to 14.
Write the summation notation using the index \( i \), the lower limit 1, and the upper limit 14, with the general term \( \frac{i}{i+1} \).
Express the sum as: \[ \sum_{i=1}^{14} \frac{i}{i+1} \]
This notation compactly represents the entire sum \( \frac{1}{2} + \frac{2}{3} + \frac{3}{4} + \cdots + \frac{14}{15} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Summation Notation

Summation notation is a concise way to represent the sum of a sequence of terms using the sigma symbol (∑). It includes an index of summation, lower and upper limits, and a general term formula. This notation simplifies writing long sums and helps in analyzing series.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Index of Summation and Limits

The index of summation (commonly i) represents the variable that changes in each term of the sum. The lower limit indicates where the summation starts, and the upper limit shows where it ends. Correctly identifying these limits is essential to accurately express the sum.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals

General Term of the Sequence

The general term defines the formula for each term in the sum based on the index i. For the given sum, each term is a fraction with numerator i and denominator i+1. Recognizing this pattern allows writing the sum compactly using summation notation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:45
Geometric Sequences - General Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling an even number the first time and a number greater than 2 the second time.

673
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?

758
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4

689
views
Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.2570.\(\overline{257}\)

924
views
Textbook Question

Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.

i=11004i\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{100} 4i

906
views
Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)

1055
views