Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 1
Chapter 9, Problem 1

A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the statement S_n, which says that the sum of the first n odd numbers is equal to n squared. In other words, \(1 + 3 + 5 + \ldots + (2n - 1) = n^2\).
Step 2: Write out the statements for \(S_1\), \(S_2\), and \(S_3\) by substituting \(n = 1, 2, 3\) respectively: \(S_1: 1 = 1^2\) \(S_2: 1 + 3 = 2^2\) \(S_3: 1 + 3 + 5 = 3^2\)
Step 3: Verify \(S_1\) by calculating the left side and right side separately: Left side: 1 Right side: \(1^2 = 1\) Since both sides are equal, \(S_1\) is true.
Step 4: Verify \(S_2\) by calculating the left side and right side separately: Left side: \(1 + 3 = 4\) Right side: \(2^2 = 4\) Since both sides are equal, \(S_2\) is true.
Step 5: Verify \(S_3\) by calculating the left side and right side separately: Left side: \(1 + 3 + 5 = 9\) Right side: \(3^2 = 9\) Since both sides are equal, \(S_3\) is true.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mathematical Induction

Mathematical induction is a proof technique used to verify statements for all positive integers. It involves two steps: proving the base case (usually n=1) is true, and then proving that if the statement holds for n=k, it also holds for n=k+1. This method confirms the statement for all natural numbers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Types of Slope

Arithmetic Series and Sequences

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers with a constant difference between consecutive terms. The given series 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) is an arithmetic sequence of odd numbers with a common difference of 2. Understanding this helps in recognizing patterns and summing the terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

Sum of the First n Odd Numbers

The sum of the first n odd numbers is equal to n squared (n^2). This is a well-known formula that can be proven by induction or visualized geometrically. It shows a direct relationship between odd numbers and perfect squares, which is the core of the given statement.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 9P4

682
views
Textbook Question

Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an = 7n - 4

1009
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.(83)\(\binom{8}{3}\)

627
views