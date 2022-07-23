Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.(83)\(\binom{8}{3}\)

Textbook Question
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 9P4
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Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 9P4
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an = 7n - 4
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 5, r = 3
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 200, d = 20
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3n+2