Textbook Question
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n(n+3)
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Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n(n+3)
Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1= 5/2, d = -1/2
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P0
In Exercises 8–9, find each indicated sum. This is a summation, refer to the textbook.
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2