Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=2n/(n+4)
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P0
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 5a(n-1), a1 = - 6