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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 8
Chapter 9, Problem 8

In Exercises 8–9, find each indicated sum. This is a summation, refer to the textbook.

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1
Step 1: Understand the summation notation. Summation is represented by the Greek letter sigma (∑) and involves adding terms of a sequence. The general form is ∑_(i=a)^(b) f(i), where 'i' is the index of summation, 'a' is the starting value, 'b' is the ending value, and f(i) is the function to be summed.
Step 2: Identify the given summation parameters from the problem. Look for the starting index (a), ending index (b), and the function f(i) that needs to be summed. These details are typically provided in the problem statement or textbook.
Step 3: Substitute the values of the index into the function f(i) for each integer from the starting index (a) to the ending index (b). Write out each term explicitly to ensure clarity.
Step 4: Add the terms together. This involves performing the arithmetic operations to compute the sum of all the terms generated in the previous step.
Step 5: Verify your work by checking each substitution and addition step for accuracy. If the problem involves a formula for summation (e.g., the sum of an arithmetic sequence or geometric sequence), apply the formula as needed to simplify the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Summation Notation

Summation notation, often represented by the Greek letter sigma (Σ), is a concise way to express the sum of a sequence of terms. It includes an index of summation, a lower limit, an upper limit, and the expression to be summed. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate this notation is essential for calculating sums in algebra.
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Arithmetic Series

An arithmetic series is the sum of the terms of an arithmetic sequence, where each term after the first is obtained by adding a constant difference. The formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic series is S_n = n/2 * (a + l), where a is the first term, l is the last term, and n is the number of terms. Recognizing this structure helps in efficiently calculating sums.
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Geometric Series

A geometric series is the sum of the terms of a geometric sequence, where each term is multiplied by a constant ratio. The sum of the first n terms can be calculated using the formula S_n = a(1 - r^n) / (1 - r) for r ≠ 1, where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. Understanding geometric series is crucial for solving problems involving exponential growth or decay.
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