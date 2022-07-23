Summation Notation

Summation notation is a mathematical shorthand used to represent the sum of a sequence of terms. It is typically denoted by the Greek letter sigma (Σ), followed by an expression that defines the terms to be summed, along with limits that specify the starting and ending indices. For example, Σ from i=1 to n of a_i indicates the sum of the terms a_1, a_2, ..., a_n.