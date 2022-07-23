Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 11C4

Textbook Question
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
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Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
In Exercises 10–11, express each sum using summation notation. Use i for the index of summation. 1/3 + 2/4 + 3/5 + ... + 15/17
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n+1/(2n−1)
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -10, a1 = 30