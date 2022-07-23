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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 11
Chapter 9, Problem 11

In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n+1/(2n−1)

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Identify the general term of the sequence given by the formula: \(a_n = \frac{(-1)^{n+1}}{2^n - 1}\).
Understand that to find the first four terms, you need to substitute \(n = 1, 2, 3,\) and \(4\) into the formula separately.
Calculate each term by plugging in the values of \(n\): for each term, compute the numerator \((-1)^{n+1}\) and the denominator \(2^n - 1\).
Write each term as a fraction with the calculated numerator and denominator for \(n=1, 2, 3,\) and \(4\).
List the four terms in order: \(a_1, a_2, a_3,\) and \(a_4\) to complete the sequence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and General Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a general term formula a_n, which gives the nth term. Understanding how to substitute values of n into the formula allows you to find specific terms in the sequence.
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Exponents and Powers

Exponents represent repeated multiplication, such as 2^n meaning 2 multiplied by itself n times. Evaluating powers correctly is essential when calculating terms involving expressions like 2^n in the denominator.
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Powers of i

Alternating Signs Using (-1)^{n+1}

The factor (-1)^{n+1} causes the terms to alternate in sign because (-1) raised to an even power is positive, and to an odd power is negative. This pattern affects the sign of each term in the sequence.
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