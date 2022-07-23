Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6
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Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 11C4
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
In Exercises 10–11, express each sum using summation notation. Use i for the index of summation. 1/3 + 2/4 + 3/5 + ... + 15/17
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9