Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6

Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
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In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
In Exercises 10–11, express each sum using summation notation. Use i for the index of summation. 1/3 + 2/4 + 3/5 + ... + 15/17
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n+1/(2n−1)
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9