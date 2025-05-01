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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 10
Chapter 9, Problem 10

Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6

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1
Recall the formula for combinations, which is used to find the number of ways to choose \(r\) objects from \(n\) objects without regard to order: \[ \text{nCr} = \binom{n}{r} = \frac{n!}{r!(n-r)!} \]
Identify the values of \(n\) and \(r\) from the problem. Here, \(n = 10\) and \(r = 6\).
Substitute these values into the formula: \[ \binom{10}{6} = \frac{10!}{6!(10-6)!} = \frac{10!}{6!4!} \]
Simplify the factorial expressions by expanding only as much as needed to cancel terms. For example, write \$10!\( as \(10 \times 9 \times 8 \times 7 \times 6!\) so that \)6!$ cancels out in numerator and denominator.
After canceling, you will have a fraction with multiplication in numerator and denominator. Multiply the numbers in numerator and denominator separately, then divide to find the value of \(\binom{10}{6}\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combination Formula (nCr)

The combination formula, denoted as nCr, calculates the number of ways to choose r items from a set of n distinct items without regard to order. It is given by nCr = n! / [r! (n - r)!], where '!' denotes factorial.
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Factorials

A factorial, represented by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are essential in computing combinations and permutations.
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Simplifying Factorial Expressions

When evaluating combinations, simplifying factorial expressions by canceling common terms in numerator and denominator helps reduce calculation complexity. For example, 10! / 6! can be simplified by expanding only necessary terms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.

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In Exercises 10–11, express each sum using summation notation. Use i for the index of summation. 1/3 + 2/4 + 3/5 + ... + 15/17

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In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.

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In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n+1/(2n−1)

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Textbook Question

Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5

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Textbook Question

Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9

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