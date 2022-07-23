Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
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Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a40 when a1 = 1000, r = - 1/2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=7 and an=an-1 + 5 for n≥2
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.