Textbook Question
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
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Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -0.4, a1 = 1.6
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.