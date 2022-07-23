Textbook Question
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
699
views
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a40 when a1 = 1000, r = - 1/2
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -0.4, a1 = 1.6
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=7 and an=an-1 + 5 for n≥2