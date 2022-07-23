Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Chapter 9, Problem 17
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
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1
Understand that a standard deck has 52 cards in total.
Identify the number of favorable outcomes, which is the number of queens in the deck. Since there are 4 suits, there are 4 queens.
Recall that the probability of an event is given by the formula: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}}\).
Substitute the values into the formula: \(\text{Probability of being dealt a queen} = \frac{4}{52}\).
Simplify the fraction if possible to express the probability in simplest form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Basic Probability
Probability measures the likelihood of an event occurring and is calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total possible outcomes. In this case, it involves finding how likely it is to draw a queen from the deck.
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Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes in an experiment. For a standard deck of 52 cards, the sample space consists of all 52 unique cards that could be drawn.
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Favorable Outcomes
Favorable outcomes are the specific results that satisfy the event of interest. Here, the favorable outcomes are the four queens in the deck, which determine the numerator in the probability calculation.
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