Textbook Question
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
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You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2