Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 15
Chapter 9, Problem 15

Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the nth term of a geometric sequence: \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\), where \(a_1\) is the first term, \(r\) is the common ratio, and \(n\) is the term number.
Identify the given values: the first term \(a_1 = 1,000,000\), the common ratio \(r = 0.1\), and the term to find is \(a_8\) (the 8th term).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(a_8 = 1,000,000 \times (0.1)^{8-1}\).
Simplify the exponent: calculate \(8 - 1\) to get 7, so the expression becomes \(a_8 = 1,000,000 \times (0.1)^7\).
Evaluate the power \((0.1)^7\) and then multiply by 1,000,000 to find the value of \(a_8\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. For example, if the first term is 2 and the ratio is 3, the sequence is 2, 6, 18, 54, and so on.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula

General Term Formula of a Geometric Sequence

The nth term of a geometric sequence can be found using the formula a_n = a_1 * r^(n-1), where a_1 is the first term, r is the common ratio, and n is the term number. This formula allows direct calculation of any term without listing all previous terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:45
Geometric Sequences - General Formula

Exponentiation and Powers

Exponentiation involves raising a number to a power, which means multiplying the number by itself a certain number of times. In geometric sequences, powers of the common ratio determine how terms grow or shrink, making understanding exponents essential for calculating terms.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i
Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.

623
views
Textbook Question

Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.

932
views
Textbook Question

Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2

1257
views
Textbook Question

Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.

919
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0

758
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2

952
views