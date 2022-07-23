Textbook Question
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
1226
views
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 2 + 22 + ... + 2n-1 = 2n - 1
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x²+2y)4