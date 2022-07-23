Textbook Question
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
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Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 + 4 + 8 + ... + 2n = 2n+1 - 2
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=4 and an=2an-1 + 3 for n≥2
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (y-3)4
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x²+2y)4