Find each indicated sum. i=04(1)ii!\(\sum\)_{i=0}^{4} \(\frac{(-1)^i}{i!}\)

Textbook Question
Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
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Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a picture card.
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (2x + y)6; third term
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 3 + 3/4 + 3/42 + 3/43 + ...
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1)9; fifth term