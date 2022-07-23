Textbook Question
Find each indicated sum.
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Find each indicated sum.
Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a(sub n) to find a(sub 8), the eighth term of the sequence. 1, 2, 4, 8, ...
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.
Find each indicated sum.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (2x + y)6; third term