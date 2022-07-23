Find each indicated sum. k=15k(k+4)\(\sum\)_{k=1}^{5} k(k+4)

Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10
Find each indicated sum.
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Key Concepts
Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)
Evaluating Polynomial Expressions
Properties of Finite Sums
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. an= an-1 -10, a1 = 30
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 1/2, r = 1/2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. (ab)n = an bn
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.